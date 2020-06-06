UBS Group AG Has $840,000 Holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 40.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $32.44 on Friday. General American Investors Company Inc has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

