UBS Group AG Has $842,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 188,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

