UBS Group AG Has $849,000 Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Albany International worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Albany International by 136.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.54. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

