UBS Group AG Has $857,000 Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,445,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $3,892,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 621,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ABR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,700. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

