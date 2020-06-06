UBS Group AG Invests $815,000 in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000.

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $32.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

