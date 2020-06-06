UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,290,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $99,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

