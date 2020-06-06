UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 381,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDF stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

