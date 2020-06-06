UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

PKB opened at $30.48 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

