UBS Group AG Sells 127,893 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

