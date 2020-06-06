UBS Group AG Sells 2,591 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

RZG stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $122.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

