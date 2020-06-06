UBS Group AG Sells 3,024,057 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,024,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 1.23. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

