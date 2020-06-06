UBS Group AG Sells 45,263 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crocs were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.