UBS Group AG Sells 50,983 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE BXS opened at $25.41 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

