UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.74 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

