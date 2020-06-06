UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of UniFirst worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

