United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

