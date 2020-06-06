United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.36.

NYSE:URI opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,725,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

