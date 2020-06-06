Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 5,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 277,301 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 234,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

