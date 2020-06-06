ValuEngine Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Sell

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. National Grid has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

