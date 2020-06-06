ValuEngine Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to “Hold”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

NYSE CMA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

