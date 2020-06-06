ValuEngine Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Hold

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,284.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 159,427 shares of company stock valued at $986,443. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

