Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 523.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 861,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,670,000 after purchasing an additional 477,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,079,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $55.53 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

