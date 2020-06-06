Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

