Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 449550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

