Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €95.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of Varta stock opened at €94.15 ($109.48) on Thursday. Varta has a 52-week low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €81.41 and a 200-day moving average of €86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.