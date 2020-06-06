Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Veoneer worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veoneer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69. Veoneer Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

