Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Veritiv worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other Veritiv news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 3,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $199,697. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of -100.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Veritiv Corp has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.