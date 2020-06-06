Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $13.78, 94,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 809,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $365.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg bought 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

