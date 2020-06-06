VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 578.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

NYSE:VICI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

