Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 486 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of CME opened at $192.14 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.