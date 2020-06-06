Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064 shares of company stock worth $56,297. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $70.98 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.