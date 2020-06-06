Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

