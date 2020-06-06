Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.