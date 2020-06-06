Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,136.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 99,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

