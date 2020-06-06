Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 340,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.97 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

