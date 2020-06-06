Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.56

Media headlines about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a news impact score of -2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Virgin Australia’s score:

Get Virgin Australia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VBHLF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Virgin Australia has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.