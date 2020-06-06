Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $207,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, VP James D. Dee acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

