Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $69,000 Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 85.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 36.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

