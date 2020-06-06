Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

SAGE opened at $36.21 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.66.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

