Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $40,000 in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.