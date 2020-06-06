Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $86,000 in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

ECOM stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

