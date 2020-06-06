Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 234,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of LC opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

