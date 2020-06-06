Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 85.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNSL shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.18. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

