Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 16,900 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Macerich were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,883,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MAC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,846.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,215 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

