Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,826,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,408,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

