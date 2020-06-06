Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

