Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.55, 21,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,991,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

