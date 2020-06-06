Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSLR. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 852,766 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 463,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSLR opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

