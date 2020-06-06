Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €166.47 ($193.57).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($173.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

