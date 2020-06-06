VR Education (LON:VRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.80

Shares of VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.98 ($0.26), with a volume of 787578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

